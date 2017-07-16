Sabrett hot dogs recalled

Seven million pounds of Sabrett hot dogs are being recalled over bone pieces. The USDA says several customers reported pieces of bones and cartilage in the product. One customer even reported a mouth injury. The recall affects beef and pork hot dogs and sausages produced between March 17th and July 4th. Customers who purchased the hot dogs are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them. For more information, click here. For a complete list of products included in the recall, click here.

