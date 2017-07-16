Officials search North Charleston for escaped arrestee

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.(WCBD)–The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have been assisting the Goose Creek Police Department since Friday afternoon with guarding an arrestee who required medical treatment at Trident Hospital in North Charleston.

Officials say the arrestee escaped the hospital on foot shortly after 5 Sunday evening. The circumstances as to how the man got away is being investigated at this time.

28-year-old Mariel A. Watson was being held on three bench warrants from the Goose Creek PD. The bench warrants were for giving false information, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm. Watson is also wanted out of Georgia for failure to register as a sex offender in that state.

According to a press release, Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Charleston Police Department are assisting the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Service with the search for Watson. Watson remains at large.

“If anyone sees Mariel Watson, they should call 911 immediately and give the information to law enforcement. Do not approach him, just gather any relevant descriptions and locations, then report that to law enforcement so that we may take him back into custody. As always, thanks for the assistance. The Sheriff’s office will investigate what happened here and measures will be taken to assure that it does not happen again,” Sheriff Duane Lewis stated.