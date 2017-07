Sunday, July 16 is National Ice Cream Day! Some Lowcountry spots are giving away free scoops to celebrate.

Park Circle Creamery (1044 East Montague Avenue, North Charleston) is giving away one scoop per customer from 12- 2PM.

Monkey Joe’s (4952 Centre Pointe Drive, North Charleston) will be offering free ice cream today.

All McDonald’s locations are giving away free vanilla cones through their mobile app.