WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- The St. Johns, City of Charleston, and James Island fire department responded to a structure fire in the 6700 block of Maybank Highway around 2:21am.

Crews say when they arrived, a home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was at home at the time of the fire. Officials worked throughout the morning to put out hot spots. Crews say the home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.