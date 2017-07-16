7 arrested in North Charleston drug bust

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston police arrested seven people Saturday after being tipped off about guns inside a home on Twitty Street in the Russelldale community of North Charleston. Police say when they arrived, they saw a woman leaving and smelled marijuana coming from inside the home. Police knocked on the door and found six people inside. One person took a gun from his waistband and put it inside a purse, and the others began throwing items around the living room and kitchen. Drugs and multiple guns were found.

Kendrick Smalls, Harry Bannister, Tricianna Washington, Vernon Smalls, Marquise Lawrence, and Jaci Johnson were all arrested for a series of charges including possession of cocaine, and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.



A 15-year-old was also arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Because they are a juvenile, this person’s identity has not been released.