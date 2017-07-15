Wando Bridge lane closures next week

WANDO, S.C. (WCBD)– One lane of the Wando Bridge will be closed each night starting Sunday.

The southbound lane of SC 41 will be temporarily closed from 8pm to 6am each day through Tuesday, July 18th.

Crews will be in place and use flagging operations to guide traffic through the construction zone. Flagging will start at Harpers Ferry Way and continue to the north of the existing bridge.

Officials say motorists should expect delays. They also request patience and ask drivers to pay attention to signage and exercise caution in the area.