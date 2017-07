CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Fire crews extinguished a structure fire at a mobile home in the 800 block of Lamar Street in West Ashley.

The St. Andrews Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are responding.

The call came in at 5:02 pm Saturday afternoon. No injuries have been reported.

