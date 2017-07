CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- People with special needs, their caregivers, and family members are invited to a private swim event at Whirlin’ Waters Saturday, July 15th at 6:30 PM. Entry to the water park is $9 per person, and a paid chaperone is required for all participants. Tickets can be purchased at the gate if they are still available, but it is recommended you buy them in advance. Advance admission can be purchased up until 2 PM the day of the event by calling (843) 795-4386.

Advertisement