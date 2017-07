At 1:45 AM Saturday morning, South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a call of a pedestrian hit by a car in Beaufort County. It happened at Highway 278 and Palmetto Parkway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s identity has not yet been released. The driver, 30-year-old Henry Pinckney was charged with felony DUI, and leaving the scene of a collision involving a death. Pickney is currently held in the Beaufort County Detention Center.

