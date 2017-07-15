Local theater company prepares for “Beauty and the Beast”

The Musical Theater Center is a local children’s performing arts group and they are preparing for an upcoming performance of “Beauty and the Beast”. The group is putting on the show after a two week intensive theater summer camp. Check out the video above for a preview of the show from “Belle” herself.

The show’s performance schedule is July 22-23 at 2 and 5 PM at the Footlight Players Theater (20 Queen Street). For tickets click here. The group also asks the audience to bring new or gently used books to donate to Reading Partners.