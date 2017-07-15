Ladybug release at Magnolia Plantation

By Published:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Magnolia Plantation & Gardens is inviting Lowcountry families to participate in our 4th Annual Ladybug Release on Saturday, July 22nd. More than 150,000 ladybugs will be released in an effort to help control other small, more harmful insects such as aphids and scale insects.

Children will scatter throughout the gardens to find the perfect spot to release their share of ladybugs. The event will feature a Volkswagen Beetle, resembling a gigantic ladybug. It will also include nature displays, interactive activities, crafts and face painting.

Prizes will be awarded for the best ladybug costumes! Categories will be children under 2, ages 3 to 6, and 7 and older. There will also be a prize for the best family costumes.

Paid garden admission is required and children must be accompanied by an adult. Garden admission is $20/adults, $10/children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. Expedite your entrance – prepay your garden admission by calling (843) 571-1266, ext. 225. Please note: complimentary passes will not be accepted for this special event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s