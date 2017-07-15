Ladybug release at Magnolia Plantation

Children will scatter throughout the gardens to find the perfect spot to release their share of ladybugs. The event will feature a Volkswagen Beetle, resembling a gigantic ladybug. It will also include nature displays, interactive activities, crafts and face painting.

Prizes will be awarded for the best ladybug costumes! Categories will be children under 2, ages 3 to 6, and 7 and older. There will also be a prize for the best family costumes.

Paid garden admission is required and children must be accompanied by an adult. Garden admission is $20/adults, $10/children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under. Expedite your entrance – prepay your garden admission by calling (843) 571-1266, ext. 225. Please note: complimentary passes will not be accepted for this special event.