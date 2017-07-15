Fatal crash in Berkeley County

News 2 Staff Published:

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead after a fatal accident in Berkeley County on US Highway 17A near the intersection with Whiskinboo Road.

Police say a 2014 Chevy pickup traveling north on 17A ran off the road to the left. It began traveling the wrong way on the southbound side with 2 wheels on the shoulder and 2 on the ground.

A Cadillac traveling southbound tried to go around the pickup as the pickup returned to the roadway. The Cadillac swerved and struck a tree. All 5 occupants were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup stayed on the wrong side of the road. It ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver was killed as a result of the crash. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say the two vehicles did not touch.  No charges are expected to be filed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s