Fatal crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One person is dead after a fatal accident in Berkeley County on US Highway 17A near the intersection with Whiskinboo Road.

Police say a 2014 Chevy pickup traveling north on 17A ran off the road to the left. It began traveling the wrong way on the southbound side with 2 wheels on the shoulder and 2 on the ground.

A Cadillac traveling southbound tried to go around the pickup as the pickup returned to the roadway. The Cadillac swerved and struck a tree. All 5 occupants were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The pickup stayed on the wrong side of the road. It ran off the road and struck a tree. The driver was killed as a result of the crash. Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say the two vehicles did not touch. No charges are expected to be filed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.