Palmetto Kids Cooking camp has classes for kids ages 2-24. The classes range from a “Mommy and Me” program with the toddlers, to a “Dorm Food Prep” class for the college students. The goal of these cooking classes is to fight childhood obesity by teaching kids how to make their own healthy meals. The next summer camp runs from July 17- 20 and still has spots available. To sign up, or check out classes throughout the rest of the year, click here.

