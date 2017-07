NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Emergency crews responded to a traffic accident in North Charleston where a car flipped over and the driver suffered minor injuries.

It happened on I-526 at the Rivers Avenue exit on Saturday afternoon at around 3:22 pm.

The driver hit the barrier on the side of the off ramp and the vehicle overturned. The driver received minor injuries.

The North Charleston Police Department, North Charleston Fire Department, and EMS crews responded to the incident.