You can get a free iced tea at Starbucks

Starbucks has launched three new Teavana iced tea flavors and customers in North America will be able to try them for free Friday.

The chain is offering up complimentary “tall” (12 fl. oz) cups of their new tea line during what they are calling “Free Tea Friday.”

Here’s the catch: the offer is only valid for one hour.

You can get your hands on one of the free beverages from 1-2 p.m at participating Starbucks locations.

The three flavors that you can try this Friday free of charge are pineapple black tea, peach citrus white tea and strawberry green tea.

The iced teas were introduced on July 11 and will be available year-round.

Find your nearest Starbucks, here.