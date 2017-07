SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A warning from Summerville High School officials. A company called Touchdown Sports is cold calling local business asking them to sponsor SHS athletics.

The school posted on Facebook that the company does not represent the school and the call should be considered a scam.

We’re told the only way to advertise at venues or events is by contacting Athletic Director Brion Rutherford at brutherford@dorchester2.k12.sc.us or 843-873-6460.