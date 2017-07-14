SLED investigates Dillon County deputy involved shooting

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Crime scene tape is still up one day after a Dillon County Sheriff shot and killed James Gerald Davis.

Dillon Captain Cliff Arnette said South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED) is investigating the shooting.

“They are an independent agency,” explained Arnette. “Separate [and] apart from our agency when we have an officer involved in a situation.”

Arnette could not share more details about what exactly happened Wednesday afternoon.

“They [deputies] were on a call for service when this unfortunate incident occurred.”

Arnette said the deputy that has been with the sheriff’s office for three years is now on administrative leave with pay.

News13 received copies of two arrest warrants for Davis dating back to 2016.

An arrest warrant from Christmas of 2016 alleges Davis intentionally attempted to run a woman over with a car.

Neighbor Jonathan Jones said Davis seemed friendly, but he would frequently speed down the street, while children played outside.

“I was wanting to stop him. But I didn’t know how his attitude was going to be,” explained Jones. “I wanted to tell him, ‘slow your truck down because there are kids running around, on bicycles and walking.’”

Another warrant filed in May 2017 said last October, Davis inflicted ‘great bodily injuries’ on his child. Medical reports state the bruises and lacerations were signs of abuse. The warrant also claims Davis pointed a gun and threatened the child with a knife.

The autopsy results have not been completed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

News13 did reach out to SLED several times for an update on the investigation, and at time of this posting, we had not heard back.