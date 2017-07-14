Search is on for Dorchester County shooting suspect

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an apparent shooting in North Charleston.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Justin Duvall in connection with what is being investigated as a domestic incident at Planters Knoll.

Deputies say that a shot was fired inside a home.

Officials believed Duvall barricaded himself inside after the victim got out safely on Wednesday, July 12.

When they cleared the home, no one was inside.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement division or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.