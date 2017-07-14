Road open after tanker overturns, spills pellets on Hwy. 183

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) – A tanker truck carrying 46,000 pounds of plastic pellets overturned on a highway in Greenville Thursday morning closing the northbound lanes.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the tanker rolled over on Highway 183 at White Horse Road. The crash blocked the northbound lanes.

Berea Fire Chief Gary Brock says the pellets don’t contain any hazardous materials. The driver was making a turn and tipped over onto its side.

Some diesel fuel – approximately 40 gallons according to troopers – and some oil spilled onto the highway along with the pellets.

The plastic pellets will be offloaded before equipment is used to put the tanker truck back on its wheels.

Those lanes remain closed with no estimated time of when the cleanup will be complete.

No injuries were reported.