Road open after tanker overturns, spills pellets on Hwy. 183

WSPA Published: Updated:

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) – A tanker truck carrying 46,000 pounds of plastic pellets overturned on a highway in Greenville Thursday morning closing the northbound lanes.

The S.C. Highway Patrol says the tanker rolled over on Highway 183 at White Horse Road. The crash blocked the northbound lanes.

Berea Fire Chief Gary Brock says the pellets don’t contain any hazardous materials. The driver was making a turn and tipped over onto its side.

Some diesel fuel – approximately 40 gallons according to troopers – and some oil spilled onto the highway along with the pellets.

The plastic pellets will be offloaded before equipment is used to put the tanker truck back on its wheels.

Berea Fire Chief Gary Brock says the pellets don’t contain any hazardous materials.

Those lanes remain closed with no estimated time of when the cleanup will be complete.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s