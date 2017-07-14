Portion of River Road closed following deadly accident

By Published: Updated:

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A portion of River Road in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport is currently closed following a fatal accident, Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the two vehicle collision, between a Jeep Patriot and Chevrolet SUV, took place on River Road just before 12:30 on July 14.

We’re told the driver of the Jeep Patriot was was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. Medics transported the driver of the Chevrolet SUV to the Medical University of South Carolina.

That person is expected to recover.

Official say River Road in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

Drive Time Traffic

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s