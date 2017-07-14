Portion of River Road closed following deadly accident

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A portion of River Road in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport is currently closed following a fatal accident, Friday afternoon.

Authorities say the two vehicle collision, between a Jeep Patriot and Chevrolet SUV, took place on River Road just before 12:30 on July 14.

We’re told the driver of the Jeep Patriot was was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene. Medics transported the driver of the Chevrolet SUV to the Medical University of South Carolina.

That person is expected to recover.

Official say River Road in front of the Johns Island Executive Airport will remain closed until the investigation is complete.

