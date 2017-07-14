Missing Charleston teenager found safe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department says a missing teenager from Charleston has been found.

Authorities say, Precious Angel Settles, 16, was last seen at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

At the time of her disappearance, we’re told Settles was seen wearing green jogger pants, a black t-shirt, white Nike Air Force One sneakers, and eyeglasses.

Just before 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, authorities announced on social media “Precious Settles has been located. Many thanks to all who shared the concern about her whereabouts!”

No word on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.