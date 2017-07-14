Man shot to death; authorities search for suspect

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly shooting, Wednesday afternoon.

On July 12, authorities responded to 3068 Old Highway 52 in the Strawberry area of Berkeley County reference a shooting.

Deputies found one man, later identified as 32-year-old Bradly Cooper, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Vincent Lamont Gailliard, 42, is wanted for murder. We’re told he lived behind the home where Cooper was found.

If anyone where Gailliard can be found, contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or dial 911.