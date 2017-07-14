Man killed 4 separately, burned them; says he felt cheated over drug deal

By Published:
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A person with firsthand knowledge of a man’s confession to killing four missing Pennsylvania men says the man killed them separately after selling them marijuana and then burned their bodies at his family’s farm.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss details of the case. The person says a co-conspirator was involved in three of the killings.

He also says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

The details were provided after one of Cosmo DiNardo’s lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to killing the missing men, including a Maryland college student.

Authorities have identified one body. They’re working to identify other remains found in the same grave.

DiNardo and his parents met with authorities at a courthouse for several hours Thursday. As DiNardo was led away in handcuffs, he said, “I’m sorry.”

 

 

