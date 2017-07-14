Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following the discovery of a body in Summerville.

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, the body of Timothy Robert Davis Sr 59, of Summerville, was discovered outside his workshop on Butternut Road.

He found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 12 a.m. on Thursday, July 13 by his son.

An autopsy was performed on July 13 at the Medical University of SC.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office determined the case to be a homicide.