Man arrested in connection with deadly North Charleston shooting

Related Coverage Victim identified in fatal North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in North Charleston.

Ronald Cornell Bryant, 24, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bryant was taken into custody at a home on Stokes Rd onThursday, July 13.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, March 9, North Charleston Police officers responded to MUSC for a male, later identified as Thelmont Royal, 25, of North Charleston, with a gunshot wound.

He later died just before midnight.

Authorities said the shooting may have happened on Bonds Avenue.

A bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m.