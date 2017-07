Krispy Kreme is celebrating the 80th birthday of its iconic original glazed doughnut with a sweet deal today.

Customers who buy any dozen doughnuts at the regular price today can get a second dozen of original glazed doughnuts for 80 cents.

So if you’re a doughnut lover or looking to be the hero at the office.

Today’s deal is available today only at participating Krispy Kreme locations.