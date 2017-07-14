Judge in Hawaii hands Trump latest defeat on travel ban

By Published:
FILE - This Dec. 2015 file photo shows U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Honolulu. Watson on Thursday, July 13, 2017, expanded the list of family relationships needed by people seeking new visas from six mostly Muslim countries to avoid President Donald Trump's travel ban. Watson ordered the government not to enforce the ban on grandparents, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of people in the United States. (George Lee /The Star-Advertiser via AP, File)

HONOLULU (AP) – In another setback for President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Hawaii has further weakened his already diluted travel ban by vastly expanding the list of family relationships with U.S. citizens that visa applicants can use to get into the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson on Thursday ordered the government not to enforce the ban on close relatives such as grandparents, grandchildren, uncles and aunts.

The ruling is the latest piece of pushback in the fierce fight set off by the ban Trump first attempted in January. The current rules aren’t so much an outright ban as a tightening of already-tough visa policies affecting citizens from six Muslim-majority countries. People from those countries who already have visas will be allowed into the country. The rules apply to new visas.

