Housing for homeless veterans to open in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A housing complex for homeless veterans will open in North Charleston.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is a main partner for the Patriot Villas. Patriot Villas has 74 rooms, each of which includes a bed, a full bathroom, and a kitchen. The facility also offers a laundromat and the LCDR. Augustine G. Saukas Recreation Facility. Counseling sessions, support groups, and therapy sessions may be available to the Patriot Villas community members through the VA and with the help of the Cathedral of Praise church.

A grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, July 14 at 5043 Rivers Ave.

The celebration is headed by ANKAJO Properties, LLC.

“We believe what we are doing will serve and honor people,” said John Saukas, a partner of ANKAJO Properties, LLC, “My father would be very proud of what we are doing and I know he watches over this project. I feel like we are doing the right thing.”

The Patriot Villas community is combating the plague of homelessness one veteran at a time. According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, about 11 percent of the homeless population of the U.S. are veterans, while 1.4 million other veterans are considered at risk of homelessness due to dismal living conditions, lack of support networks and poverty. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that 39,471 veterans are homeless on any given night. The NCHV reports that the most effective way to combat veteran homelessness is to implement programs featuring structured, substance-free transitional housing community environments with fellow veterans who are seeking to and succeeding at bettering themselves.

Patriot Villas opened in July 2017 as a housing and support community for homeless veterans. Patriot Villas is committed to getting veterans off the street with the motto, “Serving those who served our country.” Veterans are placed in the complex by the VA and have their own bed, full bathroom, and kitchen. The address for the complex is 5043 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29406.