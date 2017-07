A driver died Friday after a two-vehicle collision on Johns Island.

The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of River Road near the Johns Island Executive Airport.

Charleston police say a Jeep Patriot collided with a Chevrolet SUV. The person driving the Jeep Patriot was trapped in the wreckage and died. The person driving the Chevrolet was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.