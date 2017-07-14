Charleston deputy donates wheelchair to amputee

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — One resident in Charleston County has a new wheelchair, thanks to a Charleston County deputy.

According to a post on Facebook, deputies responded to the home of “Mr. Nesbitt” in Hollywood following a welfare check from FEMA.

We’re told the agency was trying to get in touch with him for several months.

After meeting with him, Nesbitt told Deputy Brian Moniz that he was recently released from the hospital, and during his time there his leg had to be amputated. He went on to say that he had a walker but was never given a wheelchair.

Deputy B. Moniz had a wheelchair at his house, so he and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office units working that district went to Mr. Nesbitt’s house yesterday morning and presented him the wheelchair.

The sheriff’s office presented it to Nesbitt on Wednesday.