Berkeley Co. murder suspect captured

Members of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Task Force captured murder suspect Vincent Gailliard on Friday.

Authorities had been searching for him since Wednesday, the same day Bradly Cooper, 32, was shot and killed along Old Highway 52 in the Strawberry area.

We are told Gailliard, 42, lived behind the home where Cooper was found. Gailliard was located at a residence near the crime scene.

“While he tried his best to hide, we got him and the community is a safer place now,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis. “Thanks to all y’all who submitted tips and assisted with his apprehension.”

A bond hearing for Gailliard has not yet been set.