Back-to-school with Walmart

Walmart has announced new tools to help parents and kids shop for classroom and dorm room essentials during the back-to-school season.

Walmart says it’s making back-to-school supplies available through its online grocery shopping service that offers curbside pickup at the store and doubling the number of back-to-school items available for same-day store pickup.

It’s also introducing back-to-school helpers in stores to help customers save time while they shop.

Walmart is also integrating teacherlists into a section of its website so customers can check and shop from classroom school supplies lists online.