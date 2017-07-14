Back-to-school with Walmart

FILE - In an Aug. 26, 2016 file photo, people walk in and out of a Walmart store, in Dallas. Walmart is testing a delivery service using its own store employees, who will deliver packages ordered online while driving home from their regular work shifts. The world's largest retailer says workers can choose to participate and would be paid. The service is being tested at two stores in New Jersey and one in Arkansas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Walmart has announced new tools to help parents and kids shop for classroom and dorm room essentials during the back-to-school season.

Walmart says it’s making back-to-school supplies available through its online grocery shopping service that offers curbside pickup at the store and doubling the number of back-to-school items available for same-day store pickup.

It’s also introducing back-to-school helpers in stores to help customers save time while they shop.

Walmart is also integrating teacherlists into a section of its website so customers can check and shop from classroom school supplies lists online.

