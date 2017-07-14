Authorities search for missing teenager

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a runaway teenager.

Austin Thomas Prahter, 16, was last seen in the 700 block of Hitching post Rd. at approximately 3 a.m., Thursday, July 13.

He described as a White Male, standing at 5’07”, and weighing 150lbs. Prahter has brown hair/brown eyes and a small scar above his right eye.

He was last seen wearing brown pants, black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information, contact you local law enforcement division or 843-743-7200.