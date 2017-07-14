American flagpole may be coming to Cane Bay roundabout

Some Cane Bay residents are trying to raise money to show appreciation for veterans.

Chuck Taylor is leading the effort. “We’d like to erect a flagpole in honor of all the veterans in Cane Bay.”

Taylor is not a veteran himself. “I am not a veteran. I was disqualified when I went through for medical reasons. I spent 21 years in law-enforcement.”

Chuck says they need to raise about $3500 to $4,000 to build a 30-35 foot flag pole. It will be located in the middle of the Cane Bay roundabout. “Paul Neal from Infinity Realty lives in Del Webb and he and I have been working on this project for about a year.”

Taylor has begun telling the community about the plans on social media. “We talked to the developer, Ben Grambling, and he is looking over the plans, and we tentatively have final approval… (we) would like to dedicate this flagpole on Veterans Day, 11/11 at 11 AM.”

Taylor says Veterans mean a lot. “We sleep at night in peace because of what they do. If they weren’t volunteering on the front lines defending us what’s going on in the Middle East could very well be on our shores, so it’s important to honor those who serve.”

They are hoping to have this money raised and the flag pole installed sometime between now and November.



