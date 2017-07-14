4 dead after related shootings in downtown Greenville, Pickens Co.

GREENVILLE (WSPA) – 3 people were found dead in a vehicle at Greenville-Pickens Speedway that matched the description of one wanted after a shooting killed a woman in downtown Greenville.

Greenville Police say the two cases are related and they are working with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on the investigation.

GREENVILLE SHOOTING

Police were called to the Main and Stone Apartments on North Main Street in downtown Greenville for reports of a gunshot victim in the parking garage.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 28-year-old Meredith Leigh Rahme dead in the driver’s seat of a white SUV on the third floor of the garage.

Officers say the suspect, a 36-year-old woman, left the scene in a black 2014 Jeep Patriot.

Police asked the public for help finding the suspect’s vehicle which was found less than 2 hours later in nearby Pickens County.



Pickens County deputies say the black Jeep Patriot involved in the Greenville shooting was found at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway off of Old Easley Highway around 6:45pm.

Deputies say the Jeep was still running and the doors were locked.

Inside, they found three people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

The identities and ages of those victims have not yet been released.

Police say there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public and all parties have been accounted for.



We will update this story as more information becomes available.