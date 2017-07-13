Shooting suspect wanted in Walterboro

The Collecton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Michael Hawkins, 36, in connection to a shooting in Walterboro.

Wednesday night, deputies found a man bleeding from a gunshot wound to the face near the corner of Hickory and Enterprise streets.

Witnesses identified Hawkins as a suspect.

Hawkins is wanted on a charge of attempted murder. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He may be driving a green Acura with South Carolina tag number NBQ-874.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.