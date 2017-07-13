Search continues for man who fired gunshot in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for a suspect who fired a gunshot during an investigation into a domestic violence incident.

Officials tell News 2 it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Hunter Ridge Lane in North Charleston.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on the scene secured the perimeter of the home because they believed the suspect was in the building, however once deputies entered the home, they found he was not inside.

Authorities say the female victim inside of the home was able to get out safely.

According to Captain Tony Phinney with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect will remain unidentified until an incident report is released Thursday morning.