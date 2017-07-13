Graham proposes Obamacare replacement

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has revealed a proposal to replace Obamacare with a program that would redirect federal funding directly to states for health care.

The South Carolina Republican worked on the proposal with Sen. Bill Cassidy, a medical doctor from Louisiana.

“Obamacare is going to collapse,” Graham said in a news release. “Instead of having a one-size-fits-all solution from Washington, we should return dollars back to the states to address each individual state’s health care needs.”

Under Graham’s proposal:

Federal dollars currently spent on Obamacare health insurance – an estimated $110 billion in 2016 — would be block-granted to the states.

The individual mandate and employer mandate instituted under Obamacare would be repealed under Senate reconciliation rules which only require 50 votes.

The Obamacare requirements covering pre-existing conditions would be retained.

The Obamacare medical device tax would be eliminated but other Obamacare taxes would remain in place.

Federal Medicaid funding to the states will continue to grow in a sustainable manner, adjusted for inflation. Provides additional flexibility to the states to ensure health care dollars are spent in a manner providing the most effective and efficient coverage based on their health care needs and populations.

Federal funds would be restricted to health care spending only. These funds could be distributed by the states in the forms of tax credits, subsidies, health savings account premiums, and other means as the individual states see fit to meet their health care needs.