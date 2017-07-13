Erin Brockovich speaks to News 2 about Mt. Pleasant water concerns

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCBD) — The day after Erin Brockovich posted again about Mount Pleasant Waterworks and Charleston Water System on her Facebook page, she also spoke with News 2’s Libba Holland about why she is investigating what’s in the water.

On the phone also was Bob Bowcock, who also is a part of Brockovich’s investigations. He has requested a detailed water quality report from Mount Pleasant Waterworks, but says he has not yet received it.

Brockovich says many Mount Pleasant residents reached out to her via email with their concerns, and that’s what sparked her to start asking questions.

Listen to the full interview in the above clip.