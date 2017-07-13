Charleston Police warning parents about social media game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– The Charleston Police Department is warning parents about a dangerous social media game known as the “Blue Whale Challenge.”

Police explain that in this game, participants are given an administrator or curator who gives the participant daily challenges over the next fifty days. Tasks begin simple, like watching horror movies or waking up at unusual hours.

As the challenges continues, the tasks slowly escalate and become increasingly dangerous. They also task participants with distancing themselves from friends and family. They are instructed to prove they have completed each challenge and may be threatened if they do not comply.

Police say the challenge ends by instructing the participant to commit suicide.

Officials say the name “Blue Whale” comes from the act of some blue whales, which beach themselves on purpose, causing their own death. The game has used other names, including “A Quiet House/A Silent House,” “A Sea/A Bunch of Whales,” and “Wake Me Up 4.20 AM.”

Charleston police are urging parents and guardians to speak with their children regarding this game and to look for signs of the game on mobile devices. They recommend watching for photographs in files on the device and children participating in the game on Facebook and Instagram.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.