VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf arrest captured on police body-cam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Body camera footage captured by a Savannah-Chatham Metro Police officer reveals new details of the July 8 arrest of actor Shia LaBeouf.

The 31-year-old was arrested in downtown Savannah on charges of obstruction, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department (SCMPD), the 31-year-old actor approached a bystander and a SCMPD officer around 4:00 a.m. asking for a cigarette.

LaBeouf became disorderly after being denied a cigarette, using profanities and vulgar language.

When the officer attempted to place LaBeof under arrest, he ran to a nearby hotel on Barnard Street where he was arrested.

“What did I do sir?” LaBeouf asked in the lobby. When asked why he was shouting, LaBeouf exclaimed, “Because I have rights! I have rights, I’m an American!”

His use of explicit language continued throughout the course of the arrest. According to the police report, LaBeouf also displayed odd behavior towards officers.

“My hand was placed on Mr. Labeouf’s right shoulder in an attempt to maintain control of him, it was at this point in time that Mr. Labeouf leaned over and kissed my hand,” the report states.

While he was held in the pre-booking area, LaBeouf reportedly continued to use profanities and was not being cooperative. He shouted at police officers, “Why am I in custody?”

LaBeouf was later released with a bond set at $3,500 for his charge of obstruction.

The full police report is available here. [Please note: the report contains profanity].

LaBeouf remains in Savannah to film the movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon” alongside Dakota Johnson.