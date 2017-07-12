Prison escapee returns to South Carolina

Convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey returned to South Carolina Wednesday after escaping to central Texas.

Causey was captured near Austin, Texas on Friday after his 4th of July escape from a maximum security prison in Ridgeville, South Carolina.

Authorities believe Causey broke out of the Lieber Correctional Institution using wire cutters that may have been carried into the prison by a drone.

In 2005, he escaped from another South Carolina prison by hiding in a truck.

Causey was sentenced to life in prison 13 years ago for holding an attorney and his family at gunpoint.

After announcing his return to Columbia Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections did not immediately reveal where Causey is being held.