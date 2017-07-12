Police pursuit now underway in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County authorities are investigating following a police chase, Wednesday morning.

Details are limited but according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the incident started as a traffic stop, initiated by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, on Lincolnville and Von Oshen Roads, just before 10 a.m. on July 12.

BREAKING: Law enforcement searching for pursuit suspect in Ladson #chsnews @WCBD pic.twitter.com/EAvvPj1Y8o — Travis Rice WCBD (@traviscrice) July 12, 2017

