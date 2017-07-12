Playground sandbox can be breeding ground for germs

An alert for parents about what could be lurking in the playground sandbox.

Researchers in Spain found about half of sandboxes they tested, contained the intestinal bacteria, c-difficile.

Some strains of these bacteria were resistant to antibiotics.

Studies in the U.S. have also found worms and other parasites hiding in the sand.

To help prevent getting sick after playing in a sandbox, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends:

Keep the sandbox covered when it’s not in use to keep out insects and animals.

Let the sand dry before covering it, because wet sand is an ideal place for bacteria to grow.

Rake the sand regularly to remove debris, clumps or other foreign material.

Don’t allow pets to play in the sandbox — they may mistake it for the litter box.