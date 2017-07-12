Man facing second lawsuit in fatal South Carolina boat wreck

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) – A driver who survived a deadly boat wreck on a South Carolina lake is facing a second lawsuit.

The State newspaper reports the family of Shawn Lanier filed a lawsuit last week against David Bruce Dyer accusing him of negligence and carelessness in the April 21 Lake Murray wreck.

Dyer was driving a powerboat that collided with another boat in which Lanier was a passenger.

The Department of Natural Resources says the second driver should have yielded the right of way to Dyer’s boat. Danny Phillips died in the wreck, and officials said he had high levels of marijuana in his system.

Prosecutors did not charge Dyer, who stayed on the scene for several hours and passed a field sobriety test.

Another passenger on Phillips’ boat has also sued Dyer.