WASHINGTON (WCBD) — A leader in Stop Offshore Drilling in the Atlantic (SODA) will testify before a subcommittee on Wednesday, July 12.

Peg Howell of Georgetown County, S.C. has been invited to testify before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m., in 1324 Longworth Building in Washington D.C.