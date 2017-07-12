Former baseball coach sues College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The search continues for the College of Charleston’s next head baseball coach. Former coach, Matt Heath, is suing the school.

Heath filed a wrongful termination lawsuit Friday, July 7. He’s accused of abusive behavior toward former and current baseball players.

In a statement released the day he was fired Heath denied any wrongdoing to players.

Heath had three years left on this contract when he was fired June 2016. He took over as head coach when Monte Lee left in 2015 for Clemson.