Feds: Man fails polygraph about missing teen case

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man named in the case of a missing teenager is taking a plea deal with federal prosecutors for an unrelated crime.

Timothy Taylor submitted his guilty plea for being the getaway driver in a 2011 robbery while prosecutors disclosed the 26-year-old failed a lie detector test about the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel.

Taylor was named in a jailhouse confession last year in which an inmate alleged he saw Taylor at the same “trap house” as Drexel before she was raped, murdered and dumped in an alligator pit.

Drexel was 17 in 2009 when she was reported missing. No one has been arrested for her kidnapping and her body has not been found.

“We were given every opportunity to cooperate and we took advantage of that,” said Taylor’s attorney, Mark Peper.

Peper says federal investigators are using Taylor’s robbery charge to pressure him to give information he does not have.

“We couldn’t provide the FBI or the Drexel family anything beneficial to her whereabouts and we’ve been kind of of punished,” said Peper.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says they have not ruled out Taylor’s connection to the Drexel case.