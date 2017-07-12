Crews clear scene of reported gas leak in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel responded to a reported gas leak in Mount Pleasant, Wednesday morning.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, crews with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to the 700 block of Creek Side Drive just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Details are limited but we do know the department cleared the scene just before 8:30 a.m.

We are working to learn more details.

