Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Old Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:10 p.m. deputies responded to report of a person being shot at an address in the 3000 block of Old Highway 52 in the Strawberry area of Berkeley County.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male subject who was was deceased with a gunshot wound to his body. The suspect was not on scene.

The case is being investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office will release the name after the next of kin have been notified.